South Alabama visits Southern Miss on Saturday

By The Associated Press

Published 10:22 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

South Alabama (4-2) vs. Southern Miss (1-2)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

Bottom line

South Alabama visits Southern Miss in a non-conference matchup. South Alabama beat William Carey by 13 at home on Tuesday, while Southern Miss fell to Tulane on the road on Wednesday, 58-38.

Plenty of experience

Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Tyler Stevenson, Tae Hardy and LaDavius Draine have combined to account for 51 percent of all Southern Miss scoring this season. For South Alabama, Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have collectively scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 68 percent of all Jaguars points over their last five.

Creating offense

Flowers has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

Did you know

Southern Miss is rated second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent. The Golden Eagles have averaged 15.3 offensive boards per game.

