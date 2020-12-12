December 12, 2020

  • 63°

Mississippi rejects casino site by former NBA team owner

By Staff Reports

Published 4:45 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A proposed casino site on the Mississippi Gulf Coast does not meet state standards for where casinos are allowed to locate, the state Supreme Court ruled.
Mississippi law specifies that state-regulated casinos can only locate along the Mississippi River or on the Gulf Coast. The original law required casinos to be over water. After Hurricane Katrina hurled massive casino barges onto land in 2005, legislators modified the law to allow casinos on the coast to develop a short distance inland but only if other parts of the resort development touch water.
Ray Wooldridge, a former owner of the New Orleans Hornets NBA team, started trying in 2008 get approval for a casino site that’s a bit inland in Biloxi, using the business name RW Development LLC.
The Mississippi Gaming Commission rejected the site in 2008, 2017 and 2019. RW Development appealed to the Harrison County Circuit Court, and a circuit judge affirmed the commission’s decision in 2019. The company appealed to the state Supreme Court. The decision by justices Thursday was to affirm the circuit court ruling.
The Sun Herald reported that Wooldridge built Big Play Entertainment Center at the site while he waited for permission to proceed with his plans for a casino. The complex now has bowling, miniature golf, laser tag and other family amusements.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Photo Gallery: Law enforcement, volunteers shop with children Saturday in Santa Cop program

News

Fireworks will go on this New Year’s Eve

News

Season of Wishes: Pleasant Acre Day School getting by

News

Tree puts unity in ‘CommUNITY’

Lifestyles Main

Natchez native puts education to work after 2020 layoff

News

US allows nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

News

Merit Health Natchez to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for hospital employees next week

News

City of Natchez releases another video of Netflix Christmas lights

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office to conduct safety checkpoints Dec. 18-Jan. 1

News

Maps highlight Christmas lights in area

News

Log truck overturns at U.S. 61 and Col. Pitchford Parkway

News

Lives We Have Lost: Branyan remembered as true ‘lady’

News

Season of Wishes: HoofBeats and PawPrints helps pets

News

Merit Health Natchez adopts stricter visitation guidelines

News

Saturday’s downtown Natchez Farmers Market canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

News

Natchez delays action on proposed COVID-19 safety officer

News

Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce online auction underway

News

Netflix decorations spread Christmas cheer along Main Street (with video)

News

Gov. Tate Reeves announces additional COVID-19 measures

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez hires police chief

News

Natchez mayor cancels events at Stanton Guest House due to COVID-19 spike

News

Season of Wishes: Angel Tree helps children, seniors

News

Natchez interviews 4 candidates for police chief

News

Natchez to create employer-based health clinic