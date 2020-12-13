Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County and surrounding areas
The National Weather Service at Jackson has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Adams County as surrounding areas at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday, advising those in the area to take shelter.
“Isolated severe storms will be possible this evening over portions of the area,” NWS reports. “Damaging winds are possible and a tornado cannot be ruled out.”
The severe thunderstorm warning lasts at least until 8 p.m.
