December 13, 2020

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County and surrounding areas

By Staff Reports

Published 7:16 pm Sunday, December 13, 2020

The National Weather Service at Jackson has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Adams County as surrounding areas at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday, advising those in the area to take shelter.

“Isolated severe storms will be possible this evening over portions of the area,” NWS reports. “Damaging winds are possible and a tornado cannot be ruled out.”

The severe thunderstorm warning lasts at least until 8 p.m.

