December 13, 2020

  • 64°

Verda Lunsford

By Staff Reports

Published 4:42 pm Sunday, December 13, 2020

May 5, 1933 – Dec. 11, 2020

FERRIDAY — Graveside service for Verda “Maggie” Lunsford, 87, of Ferriday, LA will be held at New Pine Hill Cemetery in Leland, LA on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Shawn McMillan and Bro. David Womack officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Maggie was born on Friday, May 5, 1933 in Book, LA and passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 in Alexandria, LA. She was a member of The River Assembly and loved her church family. Maggie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed dearly by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Lunsford; parents, William Evans and Josephine Evans; daughter, Karen Lunsford; grandson, James Jackson, Jr.; and three brothers, Carolton, Lopez, and C.W. Evans.

Maggie leaves behind her son, Paul “Socker” C. Lunsford, Jr. & his wife Janice of Graham, TX; daughter, Sheila Jackson & her husband James Ray of Port Allen, LA; son, Kirby G. Lunsford & his wife Connie of Baytown, TX; daughter, Betty Harp & her husband Mitchell of Monterey, LA; daughter, Judy L. Myers of Vidalia, LA; brother, Jessie Evans & his wife Avis of Wildsville, LA; special sister-in-law, Bernice Evans; 14 grandchildren, Jeanie, P.C., Jonathan, Shaunda, Karen, Hannah, Amanda, Caleb, Dustin, Rachel, Ethan, John, Lindsay, and Josh; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Ethan Harp, Mitchell Hutson, Cecil Barrett, Davey Evans, Jerry Lynn Evans, and Chris King.

The family will receive friends at The River Assembly on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Photo Gallery: Law enforcement, volunteers shop with children Saturday in Santa Cop program

News

Fireworks will go on this New Year’s Eve

News

Season of Wishes: Pleasant Acre Day School getting by

News

Tree puts unity in ‘CommUNITY’

Lifestyles Main

Natchez native puts education to work after 2020 layoff

News

US allows nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

News

Merit Health Natchez to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for hospital employees next week

News

City of Natchez releases another video of Netflix Christmas lights

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office to conduct safety checkpoints Dec. 18-Jan. 1

News

Maps highlight Christmas lights in area

News

Log truck overturns at U.S. 61 and Col. Pitchford Parkway

News

Lives We Have Lost: Branyan remembered as true ‘lady’

News

Season of Wishes: HoofBeats and PawPrints helps pets

News

Merit Health Natchez adopts stricter visitation guidelines

News

Saturday’s downtown Natchez Farmers Market canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

News

Natchez delays action on proposed COVID-19 safety officer

News

Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce online auction underway

News

Netflix decorations spread Christmas cheer along Main Street (with video)

News

Gov. Tate Reeves announces additional COVID-19 measures

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez hires police chief

News

Natchez mayor cancels events at Stanton Guest House due to COVID-19 spike

News

Season of Wishes: Angel Tree helps children, seniors

News

Natchez interviews 4 candidates for police chief

News

Natchez to create employer-based health clinic