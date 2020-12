Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 4-10:

Jordan Tyrese Donald charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a policeman. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 4-10:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Dec. 9:

Devan Terrell Sims, 27, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. Credit given for one day served. Fine set at $748.75.

Kelvin Travern Thompson, 47, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days with 26 days suspended. Credit given for four days time served. Fine set at $248.75.

Aaron Thomas, no age given, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 15 days suspended. Credit given for five days served. To serve 10 days in jail. Fine set at $248.75.