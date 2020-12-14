Courthouse records: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

Adams County

Dec. 4-10

Civil suits:

Alexis W. Mazique v. Crystal Ione Ray et al.

Estate of Amelia Marie Reed Maier.

Estate of Tommie Louisie Jones.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Dec. 2-4

Rory C. Windhorst Sr. and Jean B. Windhorst to St. Catherine Creek Hideaway, LLC, lot A, Portion of a 61.031 acre tract, being a part of lot 3 of the partition of Montrose and Woodland.

Clay Gibson to The Rock Shop, LLC, a part of Block “G” and an easterly part of Rogers Street of Bellevue Subdivision.

Kevin Sullivan and Lisa Marie Sullivan to David Reymond Jenkins and Christine Anatole Newman, lot 16 Woodhaven Development No. 1

Mortgages:

Dec. 2-4

Gregory Arthur Latham to Fidelity Bank, lot 9, Block No. 1 Kenilworth Subdivision.

St. Catherine Creek Hideaway, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, lot A, Portion of a 61.031 acre tract, being a part of lot 3 of the partition of Montrose and Woodland.

Richard F. Mestayer and Paula Norris Mestayer to Gateway Mortgage Group, a thirty (30) acre tract out of Cliffs Plantation.

John Scott Christian and Robin Christian to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 6 Fatherland Heights Subdivision.

Dennis J. McPhate and Catherine S. McPhate to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 50 Greenfield Subdivision.

David Reymond Jenkins and Christiane Anatole Newman to United Mississippi Bank, lot 16 Woodhaven Development No. 1.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Monday, Dec. 7:

Frankie Smith v. Robert L. Cade.

Concordia Bank v. Jessica Q. Hunter.

Concordia Parish

Dec. 4-10

Civil suits:

Judy H. Crews v. Matt Lee Mason.

Judy H. Crews v. LD Garner Farms, LLC.

Judy H. Crews v. Republic Fire and Casualty Insurance Company.

Melissa K. Chevallier v. Progressive Automobile Insurance Company.

Melissa K. Chevallier v. Joey D. Bonnette.

Melissa K. Chevallier v. Dorian Guillot.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Keldrick Lee.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Lewis Matthews Sr.

Chauncy Bell v. Jocola C. Williams.

TD Auto Finance, LLC v. Daley Sesser.

Department of Corrections Credit Union v. Alisea Sharnae Tyler.

Succession of Richard L. Zuccaro.

Meredith Green v. Christopher Green. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Christopher Green. (Non Support)

Alicia Green v. Autry Smith.

State of Louisiana v. Autry Smith.

Divorces:

Joyce Ann Hollis Smith v. Curtis Shayne Smith.

Marriage license applications:

George Anthony Norris, 51, Vidalia to Valerie Leann Hardie, 39, Vidalia.

Dustin Wray Lemoine, 40, Vidalia to Brittany Lynn Whitehead, 30, Vidalia.

Christopher Lane Morace, 33, Monterey to Miranda Nicole Whittington, 30, Monterey.

Cedrick Renard Milligan, 52, Vidalia to Donna Michelle Robertson, 49, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Gloria M. Neames to Amy Clark Rouson, lots 145 and 146 Belle Grove Subdivision, Third Development.

Charles Randy Sikes, Larry E. Sikes, Craig E. Sikes, Kimberly Sikes McGlothlin, and Daniel D. Sikes to Jimmy Wilkinson, lot 101, Unit 2 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Samuel J. Robertson to Richard D. Tilley Jr., lots 18A and 19 Innisfail Plantation.

Thornton Farrar III to Darrell Dean Jr., lot 39 Cross Addition.

Flat Iron Holdings, LLC to Chandler HIG Velocity Fund, LLC, all of lot 25 and the east 30 feet of lot 26, Block 1, Ferriday Development Company Addition.

Brandon P. Alexander to Lamon Woodruff and Ladonna Renee Woodruff, parcel in Section 18 T6N-R8E Horseshoe Cove Subdivision.

Clay T. Freeman and Leia S. Freeman to Mika M. White, lots 31 and 32, Block 4 Huntington Woods Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Richard L. Griffing to Southern Heritage Bank, lots 28 A-1 and 28 B-1 Cocodrie Bend Subdivision.

Richard D. Tilley Jr. and Lesley M. Tilley to The First, lots 18A and 19 Innisfail Plantation.

Darrell Dean Jr. to Guild Mortgage Company, LLC, lot 39 Cross Addition.

Kenneth W. Stubbs and Karen C. Stubbs to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 10 and 11 Panola Plantation Lake Lots.

Earl K. Keith III and Amanda Morris Keith to Delta Bank, lot 17 Weecama Estates.

Kristine J. Turner to Delta Bank, all of lot 6F George Addition.

Mika M. White to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 31 and 32, Block 4 Huntington Woods Subdivision.