Natchez Adams School District to break ground on new high school building Friday

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Adams School District will hold a groundbreaking Friday for a new Natchez High School building the district is planning to build.

Construction of the 103,000-square-foot facility will begin in January and the projected completion date for the new school building is Spring 2022, said Tony Fields, public relations coordinator for the Natchez-Adams School District.

The groundbreaking, which will be open to the public, takes place at 1 p.m. Friday on the construction site near the existing Natchez High School Campus.

“We ask that everyone wear a mask and social distance,” Fields said, due to COVID-19. “It will be on site at the bean field, where there is plenty of space. We will be taking temperatures and have hand-sanitizing stations.”

Fields said the ceremony would also be live-streamed on the Natchez Adams School District Facebook page and at www.natchezbulldogslive.org.

Built in 1961, the existing high school building is nearing 60 years old and is going to be renovated to house middle school students.

Officials said the new $20.7 million high school would have enough space for 800 students, a 2,500 square foot cafeteria and a gymnasium that seats approximately 1,500 people for games, assemblies, plays and other events.

The project is being financed through a combination of a 3 mil tax levy and Trust Certificates.

“As an alumnus and having worked at the high school, we’re really going to appreciate a new building,” Fields said. “Especially now when it’s cold outside and the wind is high. It is definitely something to be excited about.”