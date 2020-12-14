December 14, 2020

submitted photo

Natchez child, 15, missing

By Staff Reports

Published 4:48 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing child alert for Kurtara Goods, 15, of Natchez, Adams County.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a red shirt on September 30, 2020 in Natchez and later in McComb on October 7, 2020, a news release from ACSO states.

She is five feet, four inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds, the news release states.

Goods has no tattoos or scars and wears her hair in shoulder-length braids.

If anyone has information regarding Goods’ whereabouts, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.

