Silver alert: ACSO searching Natchez man, 69, missing since Dec. 8
NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for 69-year-old Harold “Hal” House of Natchez.
House was last seen wearing khakis and an unknown color shirt Dec. 8, 2020 at approximately 8:30 a.m. in Natchez, a news release from ACSO states.
He is 6 feet, zero inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
No known vehicle is involved in his disappearance at this time, the release states.
Family members said House has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Anyone who has information regarding House’s whereabouts should contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.
