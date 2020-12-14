December 14, 2020

  • 43°
Submitted photo

Silver alert: ACSO searching Natchez man, 69, missing since Dec. 8

By Staff Reports

Published 4:22 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for 69-year-old Harold “Hal” House of Natchez.

House was last seen wearing khakis and an unknown color shirt Dec. 8, 2020 at approximately 8:30 a.m. in Natchez, a news release from ACSO states.

He is 6 feet, zero inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

No known vehicle is involved in his disappearance at this time, the release states.

Family members said House has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone who has information regarding House’s whereabouts should contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez child, 15, missing

BREAKING NEWS

Silver alert: ACSO searching Natchez man, 69, missing since Dec. 8

News

Natchez Adams School District to break ground on new high school building Friday

News

Greenlawn remembrance tree to memorialize loved ones

News

The Dart: West likes reading, writing, Natchez

News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County and surrounding areas

News

Photo Gallery: Law enforcement, volunteers shop with children Saturday in Santa Cop program

News

Fireworks will go on this New Year’s Eve

News

Season of Wishes: Pleasant Acre Day School getting by

News

Tree puts unity in ‘CommUNITY’

Lifestyles Main

Natchez native puts education to work after 2020 layoff

News

US allows nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

News

Merit Health Natchez to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for hospital employees next week

News

City of Natchez releases another video of Netflix Christmas lights

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office to conduct safety checkpoints Dec. 18-Jan. 1

News

Maps highlight Christmas lights in area

News

Log truck overturns at U.S. 61 and Col. Pitchford Parkway

News

Lives We Have Lost: Branyan remembered as true ‘lady’

News

Season of Wishes: HoofBeats and PawPrints helps pets

News

Merit Health Natchez adopts stricter visitation guidelines

News

Saturday’s downtown Natchez Farmers Market canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

News

Natchez delays action on proposed COVID-19 safety officer

News

Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce online auction underway

News

Netflix decorations spread Christmas cheer along Main Street (with video)