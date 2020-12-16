Sept. 15, 1936 – Dec. 15, 2020

FERRIDAY — Graveside service for Darlene Westbrook, 84, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Bo Swilley officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Darlene Westbrook was born on Tuesday, September 15, 1936 in Lawton, OK. and passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Natchez, MS. She devoted her entire life to her family. Darlene was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be missed by everyone who knew her, especially her family.

She is reunited with her husband Murphy Everette Westbrook; parents, Otis Adam Kirkpatrick and Ritta Morris Kirkpatrick; brother, Dale Kirkpatrick; sister, Helen Seymour; and brother, Joy Kirkpatrick.

Darlene leaves behind her son – Dennis Westbrook & his wife Nancy of Ferriday, LA; daughter, Tana Swilley & her husband Kenneth of Ferriday; five grandchildren, Adam Westbrook & his wife Lauren of White Lake, MI, Michael Westbrook of Mustang, OK, Stacey Swilley Burnham & her husband John of Ferriday, LA, Alyson “Sonni” Rasco & her husband Chris of Ferriday, LA, and Matthew Swilley & his wife Karlissa of Shreveport, LA; seven great-grandchildren, Averee, Nate, Ella and Will Burnham, Rhett, John Reed, and Riggs Rasco; sister, Hope Kirkpatrick of North Dakota; and two special friends, Hazel Minor and Mary Potts.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Naydza Mohamad (OT), Dr. Christopher Martin, and JeZonn Williams (RN) for going above and beyond for Mrs. Darlene. The love and support the family received was very appreciated.

