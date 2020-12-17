Emanuel Nelson Jr.

Nov. 24, 1934 – Dec. 11, 2020

ROXIE — Graveside services for Emanuel “Jack” Nelson Jr., 86, of Roxie, MS, who passed away on December 11, 2020, at Merit Health Natchez, MS; will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery off Liberty Rd, with Pastor Samuel Guice officiating, under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Marshall Funeral Home Natchez from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

“Jack” as he was so fondly known was born on November 24, 1934, in Roxie, MS to Emanuel Nelson Sr. and Eva Keyton Nelson.

“Jack” was a deacon of New Hope Baptist Church for over 60 years.

“Jack” is preceded in death by his parents; eight sisters, Almeda Ferrell, Alberta Pinkney, Fran Nelson, Laura Jenkins, Mary Foley, Dorothy Freeman, Ella Thomas and Eva Laura Chinnery; four brothers, Double Day Nelson, Arthur Lee Nelson, Walter Nelson and Curtis Lee Nelson.

He is survived by four daughters, Jessie Martin and husband Jerry, Winistine Lewis and husband Otis, Merlin Brown and husband Tommy all of Natchez, MS and G Brown of Queens, NY; three sons, Donald Nelson, Kedrick Nelson and Fredrick Nelson all of Natchez, MS; special friend, Jessie Ree Cameron of Meadville, MS; special daughters who he grew to love, Vanessa Cameron, Valerie Cameron and Britteny Jones; one sister, Mildred Nelson of Roxie, MS; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; longtime friend, Mary Bland of Roxie, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

