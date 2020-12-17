December 17, 2020

Gail Morris Webster

By Staff Reports

Published 10:54 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

July 2, 1938 – Dec. 16, 2020

Gail Morris Webster, 82, of Woodville, MS, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in Centreville, MS. She was born on July 2, 1938, to Green B. and Edna Morris.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Newman Funeral Home in Woodville from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. Service will be conducted by dear family friend, Gerald Johnson. Arrangements under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

She leaves behind two sisters, Jean Brown and Mildred Ball; three grandchildren: Texie Pender Wells, Jennifer Lea Gibbs, and Edna Danielle Webster; and seven great grandchildren: Christian Kade Wells, Joshua Lane McKenzie, Rhys William Wells, Jude Landon McKenzie, Brooke Rayne Cline, Blaine Wyatt Cline and Maya Elizabeth Cline.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Leah Kathryn Webster; son, Gregory B. Webster; great granddaughter, Elora D. Wells; and fiancé, Joseph P Faust.

The family requests that visitors wear masks and follow all Covid-19 guidelines.

