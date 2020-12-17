CLAYTON — Graveside services for Hattie Bethley, 77, of Clayton, Louisiana, who died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at University Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Sinia Baptist Church in Sibley, Mississippi with Pastor Rickey O’Quinn officiating.

Burial is under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Monroe, Louisiana.