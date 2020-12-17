FAYETTE — Graveside services for James Earl Dunbar, 57, who died Monday December 7, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez, will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at East Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lorman, MS with Reverend Richard Cruel officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.