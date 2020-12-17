Natchez Police investigating homicide

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police are investigating a possible homicide at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Minor Street and Brenham Avenue, law officials said.

Captain Scott Frye, who was on the scene of an active investigation Thursday afternoon, confirmed that police are investigating a death in the area as a homicide.

Natchez Police Cheif Walter Armstrong said a victim died with a gunshot wound and police have a suspect in custody.

Armstrong said the victim’s name would be released soon and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.