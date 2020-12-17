Aug. 30, 1979 – Dec. 14, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Paula Chantay Lewis, 41, of Natchez, who died Thursday, December 14, 2020 in Natchez will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Ernest Ford, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Paula was born August 30, 1979 in Chicago, the daughter of Joyce Marie Lewis and Jacques Cooper. She was a 1998 graduate of Vidalia High School and also attended Co-Lin College in Natchez. Paula was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church where she taught the young children Sunday School until 2017. She enjoyed reading, watching General Hospital and the Bold and Beautiful and baking lemon icebox pies.

She is preceded in death by her father; maternal grandparents, Herbert and Rosa Lewis; paternal grandparents, L.C. Carter and Mr. Cooper; aunt, Darleen Lewis Johnson, fiancé, MarKevin J. Brown; Goddaughter, Keiyeira “Noonie” Reynolds.

Paula leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Joyce Marie Lewis; son, Tyreek Rayshawn Lewis; daughter, Markayla Brown Lewis; brothers Darrick R. Lewis (Danielle); niece, Nyia Lewis; nephew, Darrick Lewis, Jr. (whom she adored); sisters, Aurelia Ellis and Princess Harris; uncles, Herbert Lewis (Marzettia)of Duluth, GA, Robert Lewis (Dinah), Paul Lewis (Bernice) all of Natchez, Lydell, Pierre, Larry, and Carl Carter, all of Chicago; aunt, Alice K. Germane of Chicago; great-aunt, Mable King of Natchez; Goddaughter, Roshanda Bates; special friends, Mashell Hargraves, LaVonda Bates and her “ride or die” Rod Arbuthnot, other relatives and friends.

