Jan. 11, 1958 – Dec. 9, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Ruby Lee Mallory, 62, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Natchez will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Elgin Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Thursday, December 18, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Ruby was born January 11, 1958 in Natchez, the daughter of Juanita Dorsey Squalls and John Mallory. She received an Associate degree in Office Assistant and General Studies from Co-lin, a Bachelor of Theology in 2004 from Gospel Outreach Institute and a Doctorate of Theology in 2006. Ruby was a retired bookkeeper with the Natchez Adams School District. Dr. Mallory was pastor/overseer of Berean Faith Ambassadors Ministries (1999-present). She enjoyed reading, traveling and learning new things.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Theodore Bacon, Richard Bacon and Charles Dorsey; sister, Velma Rose Peterson and granddaughter, Angel Marie Walker.

Ruby leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Taji D. Walker of Baton Rouge and Mallory Dixon of Euless, TX; two sons, Derrick Dixon of Oklahoma City, OK and Ivan Dixon of Tulsa, OK; sister, Willie Mae Dorsey; 15 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

