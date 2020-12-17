December 17, 2020

  • 34°

Support Wreaths Across America this year

By Editorial Board

Published 9:35 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

National Wreaths Across America Day will be observed Saturday as it has for the past 14-years in the Miss-Lou.

This year, however, as with virtually every public event, the observances will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Wreaths Across America Day is designated by Congress to be observed on a Saturday in December each year with the goal of placing Christmas wreaths on the graves of all deceased United States soldiers.

The mission of National Wreaths Across America Day is to remember, honor and teach and that mission is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 United States.

Locally, the Natchez National Cemetery and Green Lawn Memorial Park cemetery will observe National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday under COVID-19 guidelines.

Green Lawn will have drive-through pick up of wreaths for individual’s to lay on graves and Natchez National Cemetery will have volunteers placing the wreaths on graves.

Neither cemetery will have a public ceremony, but that does not mean you can’t participate.

We encourage people to order a wreath to honor a loved one or a service member’s grave by calling Green Lawn at 601-442-6103 or organizers of the event at Natchez National Cemetery at 601-597-4268. 

Wreaths Across America is a great public service to keep our fallen soldiers’ service in the hearts and minds of all Americans and deserves our support.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Season of Wishes: Santa Cop helps children who might not otherwise get presents

News

Lives We Have Lost: Frontline worker lost to COVID-19

News

Armstrong reflects on tenure as chief

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Police investigating homicide

News

Natchez-Adams Chamber pushes annual gala back to March 9

News

Season of Wishes: Habitat for Humanity builds houses

News

Lives We Have Lost: Pastor left lasting impression

News

Wreaths Across America is Saturday

News

Concordia Parish Schools break early for Christmas due to COVID-19 numbers

News

Natchez child, 15, missing

News

Missing Natchez man found deceased in woods near his house

News

Natchez Adams School District to break ground on new high school building Friday

News

Greenlawn remembrance tree to memorialize loved ones

News

The Dart: West likes reading, writing, Natchez

News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County and surrounding areas

News

Photo Gallery: Law enforcement, volunteers shop with children Saturday in Santa Cop program

News

Fireworks will go on this New Year’s Eve

News

Season of Wishes: Pleasant Acre Day School getting by

News

Tree puts unity in ‘CommUNITY’

Lifestyles Main

Natchez native puts education to work after 2020 layoff

News

US allows nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

News

Merit Health Natchez to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for hospital employees next week

News

City of Natchez releases another video of Netflix Christmas lights

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office to conduct safety checkpoints Dec. 18-Jan. 1