Oct. 17, 1972 – Dec. 11, 2020

Graveside services for Vanessa Fortune Hampton, 48, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Whitehall Cemetery in Vidalia, LA. Visitation will be held

Friday evening from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Mrs. Hampton, daughter of Robert and Velma Bates Fortune was born in Natchez and died at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday. She was an insurance adjuster.

She is survived by her parents Robert and Velma B. Fortune of Ferriday; her children, Dontay Fortune and his wife, Whitney of Jonesville, LA; Candice Fortune of Ferriday; three sisters Geneva Meredith of DeRidder, LA; Cassandra Fortune of Ferriday and Rosalind Schiele of Ridgecrest, LA; three grandchildren, Jakiree Fortune and Reginae Fortune both of Ferriday; Quintasie Fortune of Jonesville. Also four aunts and four uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death is a granddaughter, Camryn Conner.

