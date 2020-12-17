March 29, 1978 – Dec. 12, 2020

Funeral services for Wilbert Lee Henderson III, 42, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Bishop Justin Conner will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Mr. Henderson, son of the Pinkey Henderson Pryor and the late Wilbert Henderson, Jr. was born in Pineville, LA and died at his residence in Ferriday.

He is survived by his mother and her husband, Reginald; his fiancé Nadia Jackson; twelve children, Deja Hendeson, Kiara Milligan, Tess Webber, LaPoursha Jefferson, Shawkia Washington, Kelsa Proby, Ariyah Henderson, ShaDiamond Green and Braylon Hawkins all of Ferriday; JLayah Henderson and Amari Snyder both of Houston, TX and Rashad Rutland of Vidalia, LA; one brother, Herman Henderson of Sacramento, CA; three sisters, Christin Henderson, Kimberly Collier and Kelsey Collier all of Ferriday; paternal grandmother, Alberta H. Henderson of Ferriday and ten grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.