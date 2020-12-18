December 18, 2020

  59°

Jo Anne McMillin Daniels Dukes

By Staff Reports

Published 2:34 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

March 4, 1937 – Dec. 5, 2020

Jo Anne McMillin Daniels Dukes of Natchez, Mississippi, died at Manhattan Nursing Home in Jackson, Mississippi, on December 5, 2020.

Mrs. Dukes was born in Natchez on March 4, 1937.  She was preceded in death by her parents, John West McMillin and Irene Cupit McMillin, who owned Mac’s Café in Natchez for many years, her son-in-law, Dale Garner, and her brother, Malcolm McMillin.

Survivors include her six children: Sherry Myers, Therese Garner, Janet Faust (Bill), John Daniels (Teresa), George Daniels (Belinda), and Mark Daniels (Kerri), eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, her dear friend Margaret O’Beirne Williams, and sister-in-law Delores McMillin.

A private memorial will be held in Natchez at a later date.

