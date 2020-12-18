December 18, 2020

  • 48°

Man indicted in child’s June 2019 death

By Staff Reports

Published 9:24 am Friday, December 18, 2020

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man has been indicted in the June 2019 murder of a 4-year-old girl and the abuse of her and her 3-year-old sister.

James Christopher Anderson, 25, faces one charge of capital murder in the death of Armani Hill and two charges of felonious child abuse for Hill and her 3-year-old sister.

Anderson is tentatively set to go to trial at 9 a.m. Jan. 25 in Adams County Circuit Court.

When Anderson was arrested in June 2019, Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said the children’s mother LaKeshia Jones left her children in Anderson’s care while she was at work and told investigators the children were fine when she left the residence that morning.

Later that day, Anderson walked with the girls a quarter of a mile from the residence on Lafayette Street to Holiday Apartments, Armstrong said, during which time the girls were badly injured and one of them had trouble walking.

At approximately 11 a.m., Armstrong said Natchez police officers responded to an ambulance call at 601 Washington Road, where they stopped a private vehicle carrying what appeared to be a very sick child.

Armstrong said Hill had been moved from a private vehicle to an ambulance and both girls were then transported to Merit Health Natchez hospital in separate vehicles.

Adams County Coroner James Lee pronounced Hill dead at the hospital at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday and the 3-year-old girl was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with severe injuries where she was treated and later released.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Man indicted in child’s June 2019 death

News

Season of Wishes: Santa Cop helps children who might not otherwise get presents

News

Lives We Have Lost: Frontline worker lost to COVID-19

News

Armstrong reflects on tenure as chief

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Police investigating homicide

News

Natchez-Adams Chamber pushes annual gala back to March 9

News

Season of Wishes: Habitat for Humanity builds houses

News

Lives We Have Lost: Pastor left lasting impression

News

Wreaths Across America is Saturday

News

Concordia Parish Schools break early for Christmas due to COVID-19 numbers

News

Natchez child, 15, missing

News

Missing Natchez man found deceased in woods near his house

News

Natchez Adams School District to break ground on new high school building Friday

News

Greenlawn remembrance tree to memorialize loved ones

News

The Dart: West likes reading, writing, Natchez

News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County and surrounding areas

News

Photo Gallery: Law enforcement, volunteers shop with children Saturday in Santa Cop program

News

Fireworks will go on this New Year’s Eve

News

Season of Wishes: Pleasant Acre Day School getting by

News

Tree puts unity in ‘CommUNITY’

Lifestyles Main

Natchez native puts education to work after 2020 layoff

News

US allows nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

News

Merit Health Natchez to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for hospital employees next week

News

City of Natchez releases another video of Netflix Christmas lights