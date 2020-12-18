Ruby Lee Wilson

April 4, 1935 – Dec. 9, 2020

FAYETTE — Funeral Services for Ruby Lee (Bosley) Wilson, 85, of Fayette, MS, who passed away on December 9, 2020, in Weston, FL will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Hollywood Baptist Church in Fayette, MS at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Walkthrough visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service time at Hollywood Baptist Church.

Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family. Wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Mrs. Ruby was born on April 4, 1935 in Natchez, MS, to Joseph “Pete” Bosley and Carrie Lee Bernard Bosley. Ruby was a graduate of Brumfield High School class of 1955 and further her education graduating from Alcorn A&M College with a B.S. in Elementary Education and a Masters in library science from Jackson State University. Ruby worked in her younger years as an elementary school teacher in Arkansas. She loved the bible character Dorcas for she always believed in giving, Ruby was also a PRAYER WARRIOR. Ruby was a retired librarian from Alcorn State University. Mrs. Ruby attended church at China Grove Baptist Church in Natchez, MS as a child and later joined Fayette First New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church where she was a literature evangelist and served as Mother of the church. Mrs. Ruby enjoyed reading, cooking, teaching healthy eating for she was a vegetarian, and she also loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-six years and childhood sweetheart, Elder C.W. Wilson Sr.; one daughter, Deborah Wilson; two brothers, Joseph Bosley Jr. and Samuel Bosley.

She leaves to cherish her memories: three loving daughters, Iris L Wilson Rankin of Jackson, MS, Inga L. Wilson-Pierce of Memphis, TN and Ina L.L. Wilson Boynton Beach, FL; two devoted sons C.W. Wilson Jr. of Boynton Beach, FL and Byron Wilson of Charlotte, N.C.; two sisters, Marie Rashada of Saginaw, MI and Delorise Brooks of Memphis, TN; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, other relatives and friends.

