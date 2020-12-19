Season of Wishes: Humane Society needs donations

By HUNTER CLOUD

THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT

NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams County Humane Society works to take care of dogs, cats and occasionally other animals until they can find a home.

Natchez Adams Humane Society Director Christie Cassel said the shelter operates off of donations. Only 16% of funds come from the local government meaning the remainder of the $309,250 budget must come from donations.

Cassel said humane society employees and volunteers give animals care through hugs, walks and love.

Because the humane society is a no-kill shelter, dogs and cats will be transported to other no-kill shelters where they can find a home, Cassel said. In total 4,000 animals find their way to the animal shelter every year.

“We take in so many animals there is no way to adopt them all back out,” Cassel said.

Residents of Natchez and Adams County have been good about donating towels, food and toys to the shelter, Cassel said. The humane society’s biggest need is for people to adopt the animals.

The adoption fee for dogs is $75 and the adoption fee for cats is $50. This month alone 14 dogs have been adopted and 10 cats have found new homes but 45 dogs and two cats still need homes, Cassel said.

“This area is so generous with their donations,” Cassel said. “Instead of buying a dog or buying a cat, come adopt one of these at home.”

Items can be donated to the Natchez Adams County Humane Society at the shelter located at 475 Liberty Road, Natchez, MS 39120 or by mailing checks to the address. Visitors to the website can send money or items on the Amazon registry.

Residents of Concordia Parish can make donations to the Concordia Pets Are Worth Saving animal shelter in Ferriday, online at concordiapaws.org or mailed to P.O. Box 671 Ferriday, LA 71334.