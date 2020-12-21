Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 11-17:

Alfred Lee Ward charged with aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Christopher Combs charged with possession of a controlled substance: ecstasy. Case bound over to a grand jury

Christopher Combs charged with possession of a controlled substance: Xanax. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 11-17:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Dec. 16:

Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 28, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 15 days suspended. Credit given for 15 days time served. No fine assessed.

Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 28, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. Sentenced to 30 days with 15 days suspended. Credit given for 15 days time served. No fine assessed.

Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 28, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Fifteen days concurred with 15 days served on other charges.

Dianna G. Seals, 27, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $848.75.

Johndrell DeCraig Spiller, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, Dec. 15:

Natasha Rosha Fletcher, 40, charged with two counts of false pretenses. Failed to appear. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 36, charged with controlled substance violations. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 28, charged with retaliation against a public servant or witness. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Cameron Malkie Beverly, 20, charged with three counts of armed robbery. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Fifteen-year-old charged with aggravated assault. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marcus Kendal Jackson, 38, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence reduced to misdemeanor simple assault – domestic violence. Fine set at $748.75. Cash bond set at $1,000.

Davachi Jacoby Rogers, 21, charged with armed robbery amended to accessory after the fact. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Victor Thomas, 22, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.