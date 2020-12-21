Frances Catherine Therkildson Harris

Aug. 31, 1935 – Dec. 9, 2020

NATCHEZ — Frances Catherine (“Kitty”) Therkildson Harris died at home in Natchez, Mississippi on December 9, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 85.

Daughter of Catherine Cecilia Corban Therkildson, Kitty was born August 31, 1935 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. She was raised in Fayette, Mississippi and graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in Elementary Education in 1956.

She married her high school sweetheart, Hugh Smith Harris Jr., in June of 1956. The two spent several years traveling and working in Boston, Germany (Hahn Air Force Base), New Mexico (Cannon AFB) and St. Louis before settling in Columbia, Missouri to raise their family.

Kitty was a devoted mother and active volunteer. She enjoyed traveling, skiing, entertaining and gourmet cooking and wine. She cultivated many circles of friends and was admired for her kindness, quiet faith and dedication to her family.

She is survived by her husband, Hugh, and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: son David Smith Harris and wife Monica (Natchez, M S) and their children Madelyn Elizabeth Harris Williams (mother of Ransom and Sterling) (Columbia, MO), David Smith Harris Jr. (Kansas City, MO) and Allie Catherine Harris (Denver, CO); daughter Susan Corban Harris and husband Jeremy H Myers and their children Benjamin Corban Harris-Myers and Elizabeth (“Elie”) George Harris-Myers (Los Angeles, CA); son Michael Gilbert Harris and wife Karen Eleanore Buck and their daughter, Corinna Catherine Harris (New Orleans, LA).

Plans for a memorial service are delayed due to COVID-19. Donations in Kitty’s memory may be made to the Center for the Arts in Crested Butte, CO or the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Natchez.

