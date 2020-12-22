VIDALIA — Funeral services for Dorothy Walker Baker, 81, of Vidalia, LA, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Concordia Funeral Home with Pastor Leon Dixon officiating.

Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 and 11 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Dorothy Baker was born Feb. 4, 1939, Dunbarton, LA, the daughter of Emanuel Walker Sr. and Hattie Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a step-father, Richard Garrison; her husband, Ernest Baker; one son, Ernest Walker; one daughter, Ernestine Walker.

She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Huey Walker, of Austin, TX, Bennie Scott, of Pompano Beach, FL; two daughters, Linda Alsworth, Hattie Neal, her husband Vincent, both of Vidalia, LA; one brother, William Roy, of Natchez, MS; two sisters, Deborah Jackson, of Dumsfield, VA, Cathy Johnson, of Houston, TX; one step-sister, Mildred Lewis, of Monroe, LA; two aunts, Pearl Dixon, of Markham, IL, Irma Griffin, of Chicago, IL; nineteen grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a Goddaughter, Nakita Brown, her husband Tyrone, of Vidalia, LA; a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Please wear mask and practice 6 feet if possible.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafunerahomeinc.com