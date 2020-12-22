Jan. 17, 2014 – Dec. 19, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Khloe Marie Williams, 6, of Natchez, who died Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor LeRoy White officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Khloe was born January 17, 2014 in Natchez, the daughter of Wanlia Winston Williams and James Williams. She attended McLaurin Elementary School. Little Miss Williams enjoyed watching you-tube cartoons, talking on the phone, singing her favorite songs, playing outside and riding in her pink Mercedes.

She is preceded in death by her father, James Williams; paternal grandfather, James Ellis and maternal grandparents, Luther Winston, Sr. and Clyde Rebecca Winston.

Khloe leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Wanlia S. Winston Williams; brothers Omari Williams, Shaquille Williams, Dominique Williams, Ladarius Matthews, Jumorris Pernell, LeDarius Galmore, Krenski Hawkins, Damorris Williams and Jayle Smith; sisters, Ashanti Williams, Ebony Williams, Sokoya Williams Thomas (Willie), Tyra Johnson-Hackett, Jamecia Williams; grandmother, Rosie Mae Williams and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends.

