NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Ollie Lee King, 79, of Natchez, who died Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Natchez will be held Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Ollie was born August 17, 1941 in Natchez, the daughter of Irene Gaines King and Rev. Ned King. Ollie was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and Natchez College. She was retired from Natchez Community Hospital as a nurse. Mrs. King was a member of Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Gwendolyn King; sisters, Irene Dillard, Isabelle Anderson and Katie Demby and brothers Ralph King and Isaac King.

Ollie leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Shelia K. King; sons Troy A. King, Thurston R. King, Alfred L. King and Kenneth A. King; brothers John L. King and Ned King, Jr.; sister, Susie Bacon; 40 grandchildren; special granddaughter, Kristi King and other relatives and friends.

