Meet the 2020 Natchez Democrat All Metro Football Team

Coach of the Year

Chuck Darbonne, Cathedral

Player of the Year

Corey Sewell, ACCS (Senior; Running Back/Linebacker; 70 carries for 1,365 yards, 15 TDs; 67 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 3 INTs, 1 pick-6; MAIS Class 4A-6A White Team All-Star Selection; MAIS Class 5A All-State Team as a Linebacker; MAIS District 3-5A All-District First Team).

First Team Offense

Quarterback — Marquise Smith, Jefferson County (Senior; 1,770 passing yards, 16 TDs; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team).

Running Back — Daminya Milligan, Ferriday (Senior; 64 carries for 1,110 yards, 18 TDs; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District Offensive MVP and First Team Offense as a Running Back).

Running Back — Roderick Bailey, WCCA (Junior; 1,632 rushing yards, 29 TDs; MAIS District 3-1A All-District Offensive MVP; MAIS Class 1A All-State First Team).

Wide Receiver — Christian Wright, Cathedral (Junior; 59 catches for 1,025 yards, 12 TDs; MAIS Class 4A All-State Team Wide Receiver; MAIS District 4-4A All-District First Team Wide Receiver).

Wide Receiver — Kendrick January Jr., Jefferson County (Senior; 30 catches for 770 yards, 9 TDs; Bernard Blackwell North-South All-Star Game Selection; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team).

Wide Receiver — Drekevion Anderson, WCCA (Senior; 5-11, 160; 1,462 receiving yards, 22 TDs; MAIS Class 1A All-State Offensive Player of the Year; MAIS Class 1A-3A All-Star Selection [had an INT for the Blue Team in the All-Star Game]; MAIS District 3-1A All-District MVP).

Offensive Lineman — Kyron Barnes, ACCS (Junior; Offensive Lineman; MAIS Class 5A All-State Team as an Offensive Lineman; MAIS District 3-5A All-District First Team).

Offensive Lineman — Jones Richardson, Cathedral (Senior; Offensive Lineman; 4-Year Starter on Offensive Line; 45 pancake blocks, no sacks given up; 2-Year MAIS All-State First Team Offensive Lineman; 2020 MAIS Class 4A-6A All-Star Selection; 3-Year MAIS All-District First Team Offensive Lineman; MAIS Class 4A All-State First Team as an Offensive Lineman).

Offensive Lineman — Joshua Trask, Natchez High (Senior; Right Guard; 6-4, 315; 50 pancake blocks; Blocking Grade 93%; Bernard Blackwell North-South All-Star Game Selection).

Offensive Lineman — Vincent Hollins, Ferriday (Senior; Offensive Lineman; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team).

Offensive Lineman — Tyler Seals, Franklin County (Senior; Offensive Lineman; As an Offensive Guard, he graded 89%; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team).

Athlete — Dexture Jefferson, Block (Senior; Athlete; 6-4, 210; 75 completions for 690 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs; 89 carries for 649 yards, 5 TDs; 27 catches for 360 yards, 5 TDs; 85 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles; 18 punts for a 53-yard average).

Kicker — Ben Sesssions, WCCA (Senior; 5-9, 230; Made 72 of 79 extra points and 2 of 3 field goals; 2019 and 2020 MAIS Class 1A All-State Defense as a Kicker; MAIS Class 1A-3A All-Star Selection [Kicked in the game for the White Team]; MAIS District 3-1A All-District First Team Place Kicker).

First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman — Blake LaPrairie, ACCS (Senior; Defensive End; 52 tackles, 4 ½ sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT; MAIS Class 4A-6A All-Star Blue Team Selection; MAIS Class 5A All-State Team as a Defensive Lineman; MAIS District 3-5A All-District First Team).

Defensive Lineman — Bryson Moore, Cathedral (Senior; Defensive End; 58 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery; 3-Year MAIS All-State First Team Defensive End; 4-Year MAIS All-District First Team Defensive End; 2020 MAIS Class 4A-6A All-State Selection; MAIS Class 4A All-State Defensive Player of the Year; MAIS District 4-4A All-District Defensive MVP).

Defensive Lineman — Kylyn Lewis, Ferriday (Senior; Defensive End; 53 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 15 QB hurries, 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team Defensive Lineman).

Defensive Lineman — Blake Tarver, Ferriday (Senior; Defensive End; 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 QB hurries, 4 sacks, 1 INT; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team Defensive Lineman).

Linebacker — Nick Banks, Vidalia (Junior; Middle Linebacker; Team-leading 62 tackles; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team Outside Linebacker).

Linebacker — Donta Boxley, Ferriday (Senior; Linebacker; 60 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 13 QB hurries, 6 sacks, 2 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team Linebacker).

Linebacker — Jamarlin Green, Franklin County (Junior; Outside Linebacker; 75 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles, 3 pass break-ups, 3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries; MHSAA Class 3A All-State Second Team Outside Linebacker; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region Defensive Player of the Year; Picked up an offer from Indiana University).

Defensive Back — Paxton Junkin, Cathedral (Junior; Defensive Back; 43 tackles, 24 solo tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT returned for a TD; MAIS District 4-4A All-District Second Team Defensive Back).

Defensive Back — Kaden Batieste, Cathedral (Sophomore; Defensive Back; 19 tackles, 12 pass break-ups, 4 INTs; MAIS Class 4A All-State team as a Defensive Back; MAIS District 4-4A All-District First Team Defensive Back).

Defensive Back — Sharone Finister, Ferriday (Senior; Defensive Back; 25 tackles, 15 pass break-ups, 3 INTs; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team Defensive Back).

Defensive Back — JaJorium Winters, Jefferson County (Senior; Safety; 90 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team).

Punter — Brett Walsworth, Vidalia (Senior; Punter; Averaged 37 yards/punt with 16 punts downed inside the 20-yardline; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team Punter).

Second Team Offense

Quarterback — Noah Russ, Cathedral (Sophomore; Completed 97 of 154 passes {63%) for 1,591 yards, 17 TDs; MAIS District 4-4A All-District Second Team Quarterback).

Running Back — Bryson Moore, Cathedral (Senior; 159 carries for 1,498 yards [9.5 yards/carry], 22 rushing TDs).

Running Back — Traylon Minor, Natchez High (Sophomore; 5-9, 170; 749 rushing yards, 8 TDs; 194 receiving yards, 2 TDs).

Wide Receiver — Harper Jones, Cathedral (Junior; Wide Receiver; 30 catches for 448 yards, 1 TD; MAIS District 4-4A All-District Second Team Wide Receiver).

Wide Receiver — Mike Williams, Natchez High (Sophomore; Wide Receiver; 5-10, 165; 678 receiving yards, 6 TDs).

Wide Receiver — Gary Stevenson, Block (Senior; Tight End; 22 catches for 450 yards, 8 TDs).

Offensive Lineman — Jason Martin, ACCS (Senior; Offensive Lineman; MAIS District 3-5A All-District First Team)

Offensive Lineman — Kyran Murray, Natchez High (Junior; Left Tackle; 6-2, 275; 43 pancake blocks, Blocking Grade 91%).

Offensive Lineman — Landen Sewell, Natchez High (Sophomore; Center; 6-1, 295; 37 pancake blocks, Blocking Grade 90%).

Offensive Lineman — Jessie Shorts, Franklin County (Senior; Offensive Lineman; 6-5, 250; As an Offensive Tackle, He graded 85%; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team).

Offensive Lineman — Dontavious Henderson, Ferriday (Junior; Offensive Lineman; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team Offensive Lineman).

Athlete — Sema’J Hayes, Vidalia (Sophomore; Threw for 800 yards and ran for 150 yards with 8 total TDs in six games; Also a starter on defense at safety and cornerback; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District Second Team Athlete).

Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman — Jalen Moore, Cathedral (Senior; Defensive End; 37 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles; 2-Year MAIS District 4-4A All-District Second Team Defensive End).

Defensive Lineman — Chris Davis, Vidalia (Senior; Defensive End; 6-2, Strong side defensive end; 45 tackles, 9 sacks; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District First Team Defensive End).

Defensive Lineman — Garren Patt, ACCS (Senior; Defensive Lineman; MAIS District 3-5A All-District First Team).

Defensive Lineman — Jeffrey Anderson, Wilkinson County (Junior; Defensive Lineman; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team).

Linebacker — R.J. Fisher, WCCA (Senior; Linebacker; 6-2, 190; 146 tackles, 3 INTs; MAIS District 3-1A All-District Defensive MVP; MAIS Class 1A-3A All-Star White Team Selection; MAIS Class 1A All-State Team).

Linebacker — KJ Washington, Cathedral (Senior; Linebacker; 58 tackles, 29 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1 blocked punt, 1 fumble recovery for a TD; MAIS Class 4A All-State Team; MAIS District 4-4A All-District First Team).

Linebacker — Ja’Cari Hayes, Jefferson County (Senior; Middle Linebacker; 85 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 INT; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team).

Defensive Back — Claven Dunbar, ACCS (Senior; Cornerback; 24 tackles, 2 ½ sacks, 2 INTs; MAIS District 3-5A All-District First Team).

Defensive Back — Eljiah White, Ferriday (Senior; Defensive Back; 22 tackles, 7 pass break-ups, 3 INTs; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District Second Team Defensive Back).

Defensive Back — Xavien Williams, Jefferson County (Senior; Safety/Cornerback; 65 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 INTs, 1 TD on defense; MHSAA Region 7-3A All-Region First Team).

Defensive Back — Decobus Jackson, ACCS (Senior; Cornerback; 18 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 2 INTs, 1 pick-6; MAIS District 3-5A All-District Second Team).

Punter — Paxton Junkin, Cathedral (Junior; Punter; 18 punts with a 42-yard average and five punts downed inside the 20-yard line).

Honorable Mentions

ACCS — Josh Credit, Colin Cauthen, Tripp Cotton, JD Granger, Dantavious Stampley, Conner Aplin.

Cathedral — Aiden Whitaker.

Natchez High — Tre’ Minor, Kyreek Murray, Trent Richardson, D.K. McGruder, Malcolm Bouldin, Lionell Minor.

Vidalia — Daniel Hartwell, Trey Hill, Chris Brooks, Gabe Bourke.

Ferriday — Larin Stampley, Jyron Milligan, Brondrick Hawkins Jr., Dylan Boxley.

Delta Charter — Kenzeric Collins, Tre Griffin, Will Porcell, Chase McGraw, Luke Robertson, Jared Barron, Payten Roberts, Drew Brown, Curtis Bullitts, Juvari Singleton, Jestin Garrison.

Franklin County — Tra Conerly, Reshon Baker.

Jefferson County — Adrian Clark, Jamar Kaho.

Wilkinson County — Keinorriss Anderson, Donavan Jackson, Corey Mazique, Ja’kobe Jenkins, Dajuandre Herbert, Trelin Miles, Alvon Jackson Jr.

Block — Murphy Harbor, JR Curry, Jaden Jones.