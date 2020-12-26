Two people with COVID-19 at Merit Health died on Christmas night

NATCHEZ — Two more people died with COVID-19 on Christmas night Friday at Merit Health Natchez, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

A 54-year-old man from Natchez and an 84-year-old female from Roxie were both pronounced dead on Friday night from COVID-19, Lee said.

Not including the latest death, the Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday recorded a total of 57 deaths and 1,745 COVID-19 cases in Adams County since March.

Statewide, 845 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths and 239 long-term care facility outbreaks have been reported by MSDH on Saturday.

The state’s total now stands at 205,023 cases and 4,565 deaths since March.

MSDH also reported 1,312 confirmed positive patients in Mississippi hospitals and 339 of those patients in ICU as of Tuesday, Dec. 22, which is the latest data available.