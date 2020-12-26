December 26, 2020

  • 55°

Two people with COVID-19 at Merit Health died on Christmas night

By Staff Reports

Published 11:25 am Saturday, December 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Two more people died with COVID-19 on Christmas night Friday at Merit Health Natchez, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

A 54-year-old man from Natchez and an 84-year-old female from Roxie were both pronounced dead on Friday night from COVID-19, Lee said.

Not including the latest death, the Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday recorded a total of 57 deaths and 1,745 COVID-19 cases in Adams County since March.

Statewide, 845 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths and 239 long-term care facility outbreaks have been reported by MSDH on Saturday.

The state’s total now stands at 205,023 cases and 4,565 deaths since March.

MSDH also reported 1,312 confirmed positive patients in Mississippi hospitals and 339 of those patients in ICU as of Tuesday, Dec. 22, which is the latest data available.

 

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 1745 57
Alcorn 2046 39
Amite 819 20
Attala 1652 44
Benton 642 20
Bolivar 3235 95
Calhoun 1096 16
Carroll 910 17
Chickasaw 1521 35
Choctaw 479 10
Claiborne 690 18
Clarke 1151 57
Clay 1254 30
Coahoma 1897 51
Copiah 2121 43
Covington 1758 66
De Soto 13932 132
Forrest 5026 95
Franklin 557 7
George 1666 34
Greene 955 25
Grenada 1910 60
Hancock 1882 53
Harrison 10133 139
Hinds 13403 248
Holmes 1545 64
Humphreys 702 22
Issaquena 145 4
Itawamba 2162 49
Jackson 8367 151
Jasper 1306 25
Jefferson 458 14
Jefferson Davis 733 22
Jones 4947 95
Kemper 639 19
Lafayette 4071 76
Lamar 3909 56
Lauderdale 4695 168
Lawrence 902 16
Leake 1930 49
Lee 7246 111
Leflore 2527 98
Lincoln 2434 74
Lowndes 4094 85
Madison 6815 128
Marion 1691 59
Marshall 2813 63
Monroe 2821 84
Montgomery 951 30
Neshoba 2873 137
Newton 1527 32
Noxubee 893 20
Oktibbeha 3221 70
Panola 3027 68
Pearl River 2394 79
Perry 827 30
Pike 2106 65
Pontotoc 2991 38
Prentiss 1987 41
Quitman 588 7
Rankin 8284 156
Scott 2039 38
Sharkey 378 17
Simpson 1904 60
Smith 971 18
Stone 1109 18
Sunflower 2315 59
Tallahatchie 1170 29
Tate 2303 56
Tippah 1871 40
Tishomingo 1498 51
Tunica 719 19
Union 2629 34
Walthall 951 33
Warren 2487 75
Washington 4075 112
Wayne 1586 25
Webster 697 18
Wilkinson 511 22
Winston 1753 44
Yalobusha 944 31
Yazoo 2012 50
Total 205,023 4,565

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business