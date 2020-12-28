Jimmy Dale Riley
April 6, 1962 – Dec. 27, 2020
Graveside services for Jimmy Dale Riley, 58, of Sicily Island, LA will be held at New Pine Hill Cemetery on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Chris Hamilton officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at New Hope Pentecostal Church from noon until 1:30 p.m., Thursday, December 31, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
