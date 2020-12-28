Sept. 30, 1946 – Dec. 19, 2020

NATCHEZ — On Saturday, December 19, 2020, Suzanne Womack died from complications of Covid-19 at the age of 74.

Suzanne Pyron was born September 30, 1946 in Natchez, Mississippi. She was the daughter of the late Wallace and Sue Pyron. She graduated from Natchez-Adams County High School in 1964, and graduated from Baylor with a degree in Sociology in 1970. Suzanne graduated from USM Nursing School in 1973. She worked as a registered nurse for many years in Natchez and Port Gibson, Mississippi.

Suzanne and her husband of 50 years, Oswald Eugene “Sonny” Womack Jr., lived in Natchez until they moved to Utica, Mississippi in 2002. She loved living in the country where she planted trees, tended her plants, rode horses, and walked with her dogs. She loved to read, cross-stitch, garden, cook, and spend time with her family.

Suzanne is survived by her loving husband, Sonny Womack, her three children Paul (Karrie) Womack, Larisa Womack, and Micah (Brandy) Womack; four grandchildren Landon, Kaitlin, Bella, and Charlie. She is also survived by her brother, Bernie Pyron, of Natchez, Mississippi, and many other relatives and friends. Suzanne also leaves behind five horses, four dogs, and one cat.

A memorial service will be held at Cayuga Cemetery in Utica, Mississippi on January 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. (Casual dress.) In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mississippi Animal Rescue League in Suzanne’s name at: 5221 Greenway Drive Ext.; Jackson, MS 39204 or the Cayuga Cemetery c/o Helen Price at 3043 Old Port Gibson Road; Utica, MS 39175.