Valerie Doris Norman

May 31, 1937 – Dec. 25, 2020

ROXIE — Graveside services for Valerie Norman, 83, of Roxie, MS, who departed her earthly life on December 25, 2020, in Natchez, MS, will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, 11 a.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Roxie officiated by Bishop Stanley Searcy under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A walkthrough visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Lighthouse Center in Meadville. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Valerie was born on May 31, 1937, in Roxie, MS, to Mac and Waddell Griffin Sanders. From a young age, Valerie was immersed in the Christian community that would be a lifelong contribution. An active member of Roxie First Baptist Church and later New Hope: The Vision Center, Valerie served as an associate pastor, worked in the children’s ministry as a Sunday school teacher, and part of the prison ministry team. Valerie was also a member of the Heroines of Jericho.

Valerie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bailey Norman; one daughter, Glenda Norman; one grandson, Rodrick Bland; four brothers: Charlie D. Griffin, Doneal Sanders, Andrew Sanders, and Edward Sanders; and one sister, Rosa Mae (Nee Griffin) Mason.

Valerie is survived by her children: two sons, Aubrey “Bernell” (Shirley) and Bradley Norman (Marie) both of Natchez, MS; three daughters: Vanessa Norman of Columbus, MS, Rev. Valencia Norman of Maplewood, NJ, and Vernadette Norman of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren: Kenyon Lewis and China and Aisha Norman (Glenda); Aubrey “BJ” and Dana Norman (Bernell); Bradlon Huff and Shyvonia Norman (Bradley); Riccon, Vashana, Val’Dicia, and Greglyn Buckles (Vanessa); Valerie and Andrew Hill (Valencia); Caleb and Bailey Chavez (Vernadette); her great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters with spouses, loving nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

