Mack Morris Washington Jr.    

April 3, 1942 – Dec. 26, 2020

ROXIE — Funeral services for Mack Morris “Slim” Washington Jr., 78, of Roxie, MS, who passed away on December 26, 2020, at Merit Health in Biloxi, MS; will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2020, 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Sammie Guice officiating, burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Lighthouse Center in Meadville, MS from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 15 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Mack, “Slim” as he was affectionately known, was born on April 3, 1942 in Franklin County, MS to Mack Morris Washington Sr. and Ollie Dunbar.

Mack is preceded in death by his parents, Mack Morris Washington Sr. and Ollie Dunbar; his wife, Marjorie Marie Johnson-Washington who passed away on December 24, 2020 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS; two brothers and one sister.

He is survived by eleven children; two friends, Bobby Davis and Kenny Byrd; three brothers, four sisters; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.