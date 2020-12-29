Oct. 22, 1946 – Dec. 26, 2020

Funeral services for Marjorie Dianne Read were held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria, with Dr. B. David Brooks officiating. Burial followed in Kitchen’s Creek Cemetery, Ball.

Marjorie Dianne Read, 74, passed peacefully with her children by her side on December 26, 2020. Dianne was born in Winnfield, LA on October 22, 1946. She graduated from Vidalia High School and earned her Associates degree in business from Mississippi Gulf Coast Jr. College.

For many years, she worked part-time for Dr. A.B. Osborn’s medical clinic in Elizabeth, LA while also managing the administration of Read Forestry Services, a consulting business owned by her late husband, William “Bill” Read.

Dianne spent her lifetime caring and being involved in her children’s lives. She was most proud of her seven grandchildren, who knew her as “DD”, and she was at every event for them near and far. She loved football and cheered loudly for the LSU Tigers and the Saints. Her other hobbies included antiques, crafts, sewing and she was an avid green-thumb houseplant grower. DD never met a stranger and she loved deeply. She was active in a local church everywhere she lived and those around her knew her love of Jesus.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Kimberly Meno and husband, John, of Arlington, WA, Kayla Areingdale of Alexandria, LA, Scott Read and wife, Wendy, of Plaquemine, LA; beloved brother, Bill Colvin and wife, Cheryl, of Ferriday, LA; sister-in-law, Melanie Cole and husband, Randy of Winnfield, LA; seven grandchildren, Grace, Mary Catherine, Laura and William Meno, Caroline and Read Areingdale and Elizabeth Kate Read; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dianne was preceded in death by husband William “Bill” Read, her parents, William Carroll and Melva Anderson Colvin, and nephew, Matthew Anderson Colvin.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in ICU-B at Baton Rouge General.

Dianne will be greatly missed. Thank you, DD, for giving us your love, generosity, hospitality and warm glowing beauty that radiated from within your heart.

