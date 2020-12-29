Jan. 28, 1947 – Dec. 24, 2020

Marjorie Marie Johnson-Washington affectionately called “Joyce” the eldest of eight children was born to the union of the late Horace Johnson Jr. and Willie Mae McCullough-Johnson on January 28, 1947. She departed this life at Merit Health-Wesley Intensive Care Unit in Hattiesburg, MS on Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Mrs. Washington confessed Christ at an early age and was baptized under the leadership of the late Rev. James Feltus at the St. Thomas Baptist Church. She remained faithful throughout her Christian journey. She was an active member of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She was the church secretary. Mrs. Washington was also a member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Southwest Mississippi Chapter.

Mrs. Washington was educated in the Concordia Parish School System. She continued her education at the Louisiana Technical College/Shelby Jackson Campus. She worked as a Food Service Manager for several renowned restaurants and businesses throughout Mississippi and Texas prior to retiring. Her favorite past-time was challenging herself to the most difficult crossword puzzles and fishing.

Mrs. Washington was united in holy matrimony to Mack Morris Washington on January 1, 1988. To their union became a blended family of nine loving children. Her beloved husband departed this life at the Merit Health-Biloxi Intensive Care Unit in Biloxi, MS on Saturday, December 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Larry Johnson, Sr., Leonard Ray Johnson, and Otho Charles Johnson; one sister, Alma Jean Johnson, both paternal and maternal grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives.

She leaves to cherish her memories five daughters, Brenda Jean “Vickie” Johnson Gonzales, LA, Audrey Johnson-Wardley (Rodney), Bude, MS, Zuri Abuchi “Faye,” Gambia, Africa, Bridgette R. Brinson, Clarksville, TN and Helen Nickelson (Albert), Hamburg, MS; four sons, Leonard W. Johnson (Dora), Natchez, MS, Travis A. Brinson, Lebanon, TN, Ronnie Washington (Ethel) Roxie, MS and Brad Washington (Deidra) Vicksburg, MS; two sisters, Dr. Brenda Johnson-Moore (Eric) and Audrey Johnson-Gray, Vidalia, LA ; one brother, Wayne Gene Johnson, Natchez, MS ; five sister-in-laws, Patricia Johnson, Brusly, LA; Jewel O’Quinn (Michael), Hamburg, MS, Deloris Mackey and Stacey Starks, Roxie, MS, and Ruthie Mae Brown (Wayne), Natchez, MS; three brother-in-laws, Pastor Alexander White (Elizabeth), McComb, MS, Revorn Purnell (Janice), Garden City and Jerry Purnell (Patricia), Natchez, MS; eighteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, January 1, 2021 at the Lighthouse Center, 19 Franklin Street Meadville, MS from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

All COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com.