Richard Curtis Smith

April 24, 1954 – Dec. 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Richard “Ricky” Curtis Smith was born April 24, 1954 and passed away on December 26, 2020 in Natchez.

He was the son of the late Vernon E. Smith & Mildred A. Smith.

Ricky was owner operator of Natchez Antiques for 30 years. His customers soon became friends with some becoming more like family. After retiring Ricky enjoyed spending time at Concordia Paws and with his coffee buddies at The Cafe. He enjoyed singing, playing the piano and keeping up with friends by phone and Facebook. But most of all Ricky enjoyed being with family.

Ricky was a member of Jefferson St. United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Micki Wise Smith, one son Curt Smith and wife Mary, two grandchildren Alli and Bette, one brother Vernon E. Smith and wife Peggy and many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

