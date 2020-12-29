Wandus Kaho Sr.
Aug. 29, 1957 – Dec. 21, 2020
Graveside Service for Wandus Kaho Sr., 63, of Cannonsburg, MS who died on Monday, December 21, 2020 at his residence will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jefferson Chapel AME Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.
