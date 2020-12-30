Adams County tax office offering full services after COVID-19 outbreak

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Tax Collector’s office is back open to full operation after a partial closure caused by COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

Chancery Clerk Brandi Lewis announced Tuesday that the office temporarily stopped vehicle tag and registration services after some employees had or were exposed to COVID-19.

Property tax payments for the 2020 tax year continued with help from other county employees seated in the hallway outside of the office.

Adams County Attorney Scott Slover said in an email Wednesday that the office is now back open and offering full services, including vehicle tags and registration.

“The county was able to pull an employee from a different department who was a former deputy collector,” the email states. “While the department is still short-staffed, all services are being offered.”