Natchez schools to continue virtual instruction after holiday break

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Adams School District will continue with virtual instruction on Monday, Jan. 4, after the holiday break, school officials announced Thursday afternoon.

NASD Public Engagement Coordinator, Ernest “Tony” Fields sent out a news release Thursday stating that the district plans to resume hybrid, face to face instruction on Monday, Jan. 25.

“We hope that you’ve had a safe and joyful holiday season,” the news release states. “The Natchez-Adams School District will continue with all students receiving daily virtual instruction on Monday, January 4, 2021. District officials will continue to monitor the Covid-19 statistics in our community in the upcoming weeks. We plan to resume face to face hybrid instruction on Monday, January 25, 2021.

“This is still a very fluid situation and we will continue to update you through our Facebook page, website, local media, and robocall system. Please contact your child’s school or the district’s central office if you have any questions or concerns. Please stay weather aware (Thursday evening) and we wish you a safe and happy new year!”