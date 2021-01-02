March 11, 1948 – Dec. 30, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Phyllis Ann Britt Toney, 72, of Natchez, who died December 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, will be 3 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Phillip Watts officiating. Masks and social distancing are required.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

A walk-through visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church.

Mrs. Toney was born March 11, 1948 in Brookhaven, MS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Margie Edwards Britt; and in-laws Jesse and Geneva Toney.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Griff Toney, two brothers, Ken Britt and wife Betty, and Roger Britt; three children, Jay Toney of Chattanooga, TN, Jerri Calcote of Natchez, Kathy Crosby and her husband Bill of Natchez; five grandchildren Dr. Joshua Calcote and wife Stephanie from Tupelo, Casey Calcote and wife Kaitlyn, Jace Calcote, (sons of Billy Calcote) Kaleb Watts, and Brody Watts (sons of Phillip Watts) all from Natchez; two step grandchildren Audie and Haden Crosby; one great grandchild (the light of her life) Cohen Lee Calcote, nieces Kristy Britt Case and Courtney Britt Aston, many cousins, nieces, and nephews and her cousin and best friend Sandra Smith.

Mrs. Toney was a retired public school teacher and went on to teach many years at Adams County Christian School. She was a very active member and Sunday School teacher at Springfield Baptist Church. Griff and Phyllis traveled the world and completed their bucket list. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, bee keeping, and taking care of her animals. She spent many days watching her children and grandchildren play sports and almost never missed a game. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend anyone could ask for. Our hearts are broken, but we know she is with her Lord and Savior.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Calcote, Casey Calcote, Jace Calcote, Kaleb Watts, Brody Watts, and Johnny Guice.

Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Springfield Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.