Nine new COVID cases in Adams County in last day

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,616 new diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 13 COVID-related deaths in the last day.

In Adams County, the number of total COVID cases rose by nine to 1,830. No new COVID deaths were reported. The total number of COVID deaths in Adams County stands at 60.

New COVID cases among the state’s long-term care facilities are 29 in the last day with eight new deaths related to COVID in long-term care facilities in the state.

Active outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state number 235, according to the state health department.

Patients in Mississippi hospitals with confirmed cases number 1,313 as of 6 p.m. on Jan. 3. Of those patients, 317 are being cared for in intensive care units.

Since February 2020, 223,677 Mississippians have been confirmed with COVID-19. Total deaths since that time in the state are 4,884.