VIDALIA— Graveside services for Jerry Bell, 63, who died Monday, December 28, 2020, at Merit Health in Natchez, will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Vidalia Cemetery, with Pastor Carl Smith and Minister Louis Banks officiating under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home. Visitation will be on today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Union Baptist Church, Deerpark Road in Vidalia. Masks will be required.