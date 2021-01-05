January 5, 2021

Suspicious package found at Natchez Regions Bank on Canal Street

By Staff Reports

Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

By HUNTER CLOUD

The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ — Natchez police and emergency responders converged on the Natchez Regions Bank on Canal Street Tuesday afternoon to investigate a suspicious package, officials said.

Bank Manager Charlie Speed said customers reported the suspicious package near the ATM at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“The first thing we do is contact corporate security and local law enforcement,” Speed said. “We make sure our employees are safe and that our customers are safe.”

An officer in line at the bank immediately took action, Speed said. Other units arrived within three to five minutes, NPD Sgt. Brian Seyfarth said, adding the department wanted to be precautious in dealing with the situation.

After inspecting the box from a distance Natchez Police Officer Vince Bates went to the box and opened it to realize it was just an ATM part that workmen had left behind.

