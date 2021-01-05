W.D. Chambliss

FAYETTE — Graveside services for W. D. “Champ” Chambliss, 79 who died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez, will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Rose Hill #2 Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.