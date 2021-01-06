Book’s Pharmacy in Concordia Parish administering COVID-19 vaccinations

By Hunter Cloud

The Natchez Democrat

VIDALIA — Book’s Pharmacy in Vidalia began administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday as Concordia Parish’s designated COVID-19 vaccination location.

George Book stepped outside of the pharmacy in Vidalia on Wednesday morning to give a COVID-19 vaccination to Lena Twist of Monterey who had preregistered to receive one of the pharmacy’s 100 doses of the vaccine.

Twist said she hardly noticed the shot Wednesday morning.

“It gives you a little freedom,” Twist said. “You don’t have to worry about getting it (COVID-19), hopefully. That is why we got it (the vaccine).”

The Louisiana Department of Health designated Book’s Pharmacy as the site in Concordia Parish to administrate the vaccine Monday morning.

Book’s Pharmacy Owner and Pharmacy Tech Telina Book said she did not know her pharmacy had been chosen to administer the COVID-19 vaccine until Monday when the first truck arrived carrying the vaccines. Book’s Pharmacy stores the COVID vaccines in a refrigerator where it will be good for 30 days, Telina Book said.

People eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana are those who are 70 years and older, a healthcare worker or either a student, staff member or teachers at allied health schools.

Telina Book said the pharmacy staff is working down the list to give the vaccine to those who meet the qualifications. People eligible to receive the vaccine must call the pharmacy at 318-414-2616 to arrange an appointment.

Once a person schedules an appointment they must show up at the appointed time for their vaccine. Vaccine recipients can receive the shot while seated in their cars or inside the pharmacy.

Telina Book said people who have scheduled an appointment have to fill out a questionnaire prior to receiving a vaccine. The questionnaire makes sure a person is safe and able to receive a vaccine, Telina Book said. A fever, infection or potential health problems may prevent someone from being able to receive a vaccine.

A Wednesday post on Book’s Pharmacy’s Facebook page said they are not sure when they will receive more doses of the vaccine or how many vaccines they will receive from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Telina Book said they would update the Pharmacy’s Facebook page to let people know when they receive more vaccines. Book said those who receive the first shot are guaranteed to receive the second shot 28 days later.

“We want to fully vaccinate everybody who starts it,” Book said. “We want to complete the process. We are not sure when we will get our next allotment, but when we do we will pick up on our list right where we left off.”

Telina Book said she has no clear instructions on whether she can vaccinate Mississippi residents. As long as those Mississippi residents call and set up an appointment with the pharmacy, however, Telina Book said she would not turn them away.

Meanwhile in Mississippi, under orders by Gov. Tate Reeves vaccines can be administered to Mississippians only through local departments of health.

Unlike Louisiana, pharmacies in Mississippi are not administering the vaccine.

In Adams County healthcare workers and people 75 and older can received the vaccine for COVID-19 on Thursday, Jan. 7. People must first make an appointment on the Mississippi Department of Health’s website at msdh.ms.gov.

Adams County Health Department at 415 U.S. 61 North Natchez is one of 18 drive through vaccination sites in the state where Mississippians can receive a vaccination.

The drive through vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccines are a two-dose process and a second appointment must be made for 28 days after receiving the first dose Mississippi Department of Health.