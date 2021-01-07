Man charged in armed robbery at Vidalia AT&T store

Vidalia police officers, with the assistance of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, responded to a robbery in progress call at the AT&T store located at 1659 Carter Street on Thursday morning.

“Once Officers arrived, they encountered a subject not complying with officers’ commands,” states a Vidalia Police Department press release. “The subject was actively resisting Officers on scene. The subject, later identified as Ted Ron Gullage, was taken into custody.”

Gullage faces charges of attempted simple robbery, resisting an officer with force or violence and battery of a police officer.

“I would like to thank our officers for their quick response in catching the subject in the act, and the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance as well,” said Joey Merrill, Vidalia police chief.