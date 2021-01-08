Jan. 4, 1986 – Jan. 3, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Ashara Davis-Rice, 34, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Natchez will be held Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. LeRoy White officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Please wear a mask. We are practicing social-distancing.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com