Aug. 26, 1933 – Dec. 30, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services Dorothy Lee Freeman, 87, of Ferriday, LA, who died Dec. 30, 2020 at Merit Health Hospital, was at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Concordia Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Cox, officiating.

Burial followed at Ferriday Cemetery under of the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation time will be updated at a later time.

Dorothy Freeman was born Aug. 26, 1933, in Newellton, LA, the daughter of Albert Freeman and Geneve Harden Murphy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her lifetime companion, George Hudnall, Sr.; her son, George Hudnall, Jr.; two daughters, Diane H. Dickerson and Margie Freeman.

Dorothy Freeman leaves to cherish her memories; one son, Shea Hudnall; eight daughters, Shannon Hudnall, Kelly Caldwell, all of Ferriday, LA, Lena Lee, and her husband Will, of Monroe, LA; Cheryl Freeman, of Vidalia, LA, Karen Harbor, and her husband Dan, of LaPlace, LA, Tracy Wilson, and her husband, Ron, of South Prince George, VA, Angela Levingston, and her husband Keith, of Louisville, TX, Christina Freeman, of Sacramento, CA; two sisters, Rebecca Mills, of San Ysidro, CA, Alma Fleming, of Natchez, MS; twenty grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

